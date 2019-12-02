Man damages ‘Ring’ brand cameras at Macon business

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a person who damaged two Ring brand surveillance cameras at a Macon business.

Deputies say the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 2 around 6 p.m. at 1020 Riverside Drive.

Authorities managed to obtain images of the subject below. Authorities say the suspect damaged two cameras mounted on the walls of a business.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the person above, please contact Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 803-2597 abaker@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.