Mostly dry week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Behind a cold front that passed through yesterday we are going to see clear and cooler conditions to start the work week.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are going to top out in the middle 50’s area-wide. The average high temperature for this time of year is 63° so we will be running below that mark as we head into this afternoon. Today will be breezy as well as a northwest wind with sustained winds at ten to fifteen miles per hour is expected to be accompanied by wind gusts up to twenty-five miles per hour. We stay dry as we head into the overnight hours as well where temperatures are expected to plummet near the freezing mark by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

We will essentially hit the repeat button for Tuesday afternoon with the biggest difference being the relaxed wind across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will warming into the middle and upper 50’s during the afternoon before falling into the middle 30’s overnight.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

We are going to continue to gradually warm up as we head throughout the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with cloud cover beginning to increase on Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will move through the Peach State on Friday. Rain chances on Friday right now are running at just about 40%.

