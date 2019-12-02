Investigators need help identifying solar light thief

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
solar light thief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Investigators need help finding and identifying a man who stole solar lights from a property near downtown Macon. 

Authorities say the person shown in the photo stole five solar lights from a property at 1019 Walnut Street.

- Advertisement -

solar light thief
Investigators say the incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 20 around 10:30 at night.

Suspect description

Investigators described the suspect as the following: 

  • Male
  • wearing a dark blue jacket
  • dark-colored pants
  • tan/lite colored dress shoes or boots 
  • wore gloves and carried a gym bag slung across his back  

Any information 

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Investigator Tony Moss at (478) 803-4458 or (478) 957-3575. Email: tmoss@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.