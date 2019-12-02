MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Investigators need help finding and identifying a man who stole solar lights from a property near downtown Macon.
Authorities say the person shown in the photo stole five solar lights from a property at 1019 Walnut Street.
Investigators say the incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 20 around 10:30 at night.
Suspect description
Investigators described the suspect as the following:
- Male
- wearing a dark blue jacket
- dark-colored pants
- tan/lite colored dress shoes or boots
- wore gloves and carried a gym bag slung across his back
Any information
If you have any information about this suspect, please call Investigator Tony Moss at (478) 803-4458 or (478) 957-3575. Email: tmoss@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.