MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Investigators need help finding and identifying a man who stole solar lights from a property near downtown Macon.

Authorities say the person shown in the photo stole five solar lights from a property at 1019 Walnut Street.

Investigators say the incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 20 around 10:30 at night.

Suspect description

Investigators described the suspect as the following:

Male

wearing a dark blue jacket

dark-colored pants

tan/lite colored dress shoes or boots

wore gloves and carried a gym bag slung across his back

Any information

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Investigator Tony Moss at (478) 803-4458 or (478) 957-3575. Email: tmoss@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.