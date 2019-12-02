Warner Robins City Council candidate, Eric Langston, arrested for forgery, false statement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eric Langston, who’s running for Warner Robins Post 2 seat, is facing forgery charges just a day before the run-off election.

Houston County Records Department says Langston was arrested Monday afternoon for forgery and giving a false statement.

The Warner Robins run-off election is set for Tuesday, December 3.

Langston is running against Charlie Bibb for the Post 2 seat.

We reached out to Langston for a comment. He has not returned our phone calls.

Stay with 41NBC News for updates.