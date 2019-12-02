Warner Robins club murder suspect arrested in Alabama

Arrest Update: Warner Robins detectives charged 23-year-old Morgan Baker of Mobile, Alabama, for the murder of 38-year-old Tamarco Head at Club Boss in July 2019.

Authorities charged Baker with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Officers arrested Baker in Alabama on November 13. They extradited him to Houston County and booked him in the Houston County Detention Center on November 25.

Authorities have set no bond for Baker.

If you have any information, call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help finding a suspect who shot and killed a Macon man.

The incident happened on July 6th at Club Boss.

Warner Robins Police officers responded to a call about clearing the club’s parking lot.

Officers say that prior to their arrival, they received another call about shots fired in the front breezeway area of the club. They say that the gunfire struck 38-year-old Tamarco Santel Head of Macon.

Officers say that Head was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

