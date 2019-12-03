Man injured in car crash on Hawkinsville Road in October passes away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man that was injured during a car crash in Macon at the end of October has passed away.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Rodreagus Roberson of Macon, was pronounced dead last Thursday.

On October 30th, Roberson’s car crossed over the median on Hawkinsville Road and hit an SUV head on. The driver of the SUV, Terrell Len Brown of Warner Robins, was taken to Medical Center and was in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500

ORIGINAL STORY, October 30th, 2019:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car crash on Highway 247 in Macon sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According Sergeant Clay Williams, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Impala collided with a Acura MDX on Hawkinsville Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Williams says the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon and is in critical condition.

Williams says Highway 247, from Griffin Road to Rex Elder Road, has been shut down. He says drivers should take a different route.

Williams says the cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation.