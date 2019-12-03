Former President Jimmy Carter in hospital with urinary tract infection

AMERICUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital.

According to the former President’s Press Secretary, Deanna Congileo, Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus this past weekend to be treated for a urinary tract infection. Congileo says he is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.

In late October, President Carter was admitted to the same hospital with a pelvic fracture after falling at his home. He also fell in early October and needed stitches.

In November, Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.