Atlanta Motor Speedway Track President to retire after NASCAR race weekend

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After more than two decades at Atlanta Motor Speedway, facility President, Ed Clark, will retire following the track’s NASCAR race weekend in the spring.

According to a news release from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Clark has dedicated more than four decades of service to the NASCAR industry, including 27 years at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Clark joined Speedway Motorsports, the company that owns Atlanta Motor Speedway and seven other NASCAR tracks, in 1981 as a member of the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 1992, Clark moved to the peach state and became the General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s been track President since 1995.

According to the news release, 64 year old Clark is the second-longest tenured employee at Speedway Motorsports, trailing only Bruton Smith, the company’s founder.

“Growing up on a tobacco farm in Virginia, I never dreamed as a boy that I’d have the opportunity to work in this sport for 44 seasons,” said Clark. “I have been privileged to work with and for many amazing people and I will be forever grateful for how they allowed me to follow and live my dream. It’s been a true blessing and a wonderful journey.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500, it’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race, will be held March 15th, 2020.