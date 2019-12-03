Two men arrested in Monroe County after stealing sports car out of Peach County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Two men have been arrested in Monroe County after Sheriff’s deputies say they stole a sports car out of Peach County.

According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, on Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a be on the lookout alert from the Byron Police Department about a stolen blue Maserati. Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, deputies spotted the car and began chasing it. Deputies say the sports car hit two other cars before crashing next exit 192 on I-75.

The post goes on to say, two men starting running away from the car. Deputies found and arrested Treyvon Broadnax at the McDonald’s in Forsyth. They later found and arrested the second suspect, Dominique Hutchinson, at the Marathon on Johnstonville Road in Forsyth.