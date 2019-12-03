Daybreak Interview: How to give back this Giving Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to give back to non-profits and other organizations in their communities.
Nancy Cleveland, the Communications & Development Associate for the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, visited Daybreak to tell us where people can go if they want to donate to an organization in Middle Georgia and how to donate.
To find an organization near you to donate to, you can visit givingtuesday.org or gagives.org.