Visit Macon expects Capricorn to bring in more tourism, musicians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The reopening of Capricorn Studios will create more tourism for Macon.

Visit Macon says they’re expecting tourism to skyrocket, as people want to get a glimpse at Macon’s music history. This step helps preserve the city’s music history and keep the soul alive.

“It’s not only celebrating our past but also embracing our future,” said Valerie Bradley, Visit Macon’s vice president of marketing. “We’re excited to be able to promote our rich musical heritage and also have the opportunity to promote a place where current musicians can come and record.”

Steve Ivey, the studio coordinator with Mercer University, says Capricorn will attract people from all over.

“I definitely see the music industry coming back to Macon,” Ivey said. “You have a center here for people to come, and work out of. And [also] make a living.”

Tourist attraction

Bradley says Capricorn will not only attract artists but tourists as well. Bradley says tourists can visit the studio’s music museum and artists can gain inspiration from the past.

Otis Redding’s daughter, Karla Redding-Andrews, says reviving Capricorn will bring in a new wave of artists.

“Keeping them here, keeping them focused, knowing they have a home, and several places to participate with music venues, I think it’s so exciting,” Redding-Andrews said.

Ivey says the studio puts Macon back on the map in pop culture and classical music. He calls it “a one-of-a-kind place in Georgia.”