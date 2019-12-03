40-year-old Macon man pleads guilty to molesting 15-year-old girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced a Macon man to prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to molesting a then-15-year-old girl in 2018.
According to a news release from the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Andres Marcos pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- (2) counts of child molestation
- (1) count of another sex-related crime pursuant to a plea agreement
The Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced Marcos to serve 40 years. He must serve his first 25 years in prison.
The news release says that Marcos is not a United States citizen and faces deportation upon his release.
Prosecutor arguments
According to the news release, if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors planned to present the following evidence:
- Marcos engaged in sex acts with the girl between April 21, 2018, and April 27, 2018
- A concerned member of the girl’s family set up a hidden camera which recorded sex acts involving Marcos and the girl
- The family member gave the footage to law enforcement