40-year-old Macon man pleads guilty to molesting 15-year-old girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced a Macon man to prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to molesting a then-15-year-old girl in 2018.

According to a news release from the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Andres Marcos pleaded guilty to the following charges:

(2) counts of child molestation

(1) count of another sex-related crime pursuant to a plea agreement

The Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced Marcos to serve 40 years. He must serve his first 25 years in prison.

The news release says that Marcos is not a United States citizen and faces deportation upon his release.

Prosecutor arguments

According to the news release, if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors planned to present the following evidence: