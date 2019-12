CONYERS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say three bodies were found dead inside a home in Rockdale County.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that deputies were called to a home in Conyers to perform a wellness check on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The three victims were later discovered.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release how the victims died. They also didn’t immediately release victims’ names or relationships.

The investigation is ongoing.