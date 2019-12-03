Houston County students to attend school half-day before Christmas break

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in the Houston County School System will attend school for a half-day on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

School officials say that Dec. 20 is the last day of the first semester for the 2019-2020 school year. It is also the day before students take Christmas and New Year’s break.

Officials plan to dismiss school three hours before the regular dismissal times. Those times are as follows:

Middle and high schools – 11:45 a.m.

Primary and elementary schools – 12:30 p.m.

School starts at the regular time that morning. Cafeteria staff will serve students lunch before dismissal.

According to the Houston County Schools news release, “buses will run their normal routes, and drop-off times will be approximately three hours earlier than the normal times.”

There will be no after-school program for elementary schools on Dec. 20.

The release says that teachers will work a full day. If parents have any questions, officials encourage them to contact their school.