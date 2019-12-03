Mercer Music holds public dedication ceremony at Capricorn Studios

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The legendary Capricorn Studios has reopened and is back in business once again.

Mercer University and Creek media celebrated the rebirth of Capricorn studios Tuesday.

Mercer University Senior Vice President of Communications Marketing, Larry Brumley says the $4.3 million renovations will soon give Macon artists a chance to showcase talent, and to record.

“The whole aim of this project is to leverage and to honor the past and use the past to Inspire the future,” Brumley said. “And incubate and cultivate a whole new crop of Music talent in Macon.”

Macon Artists who are looking to record can do so on January 2nd.