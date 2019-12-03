eBooks, audio-books, and digital magazines are free with a library card. 15,000 eBooks for kids and 20,000 for adults

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday behind us, there’s one deal still on the table. The best part — it’s free.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library reminds everyone that checking out ebooks for the family, cost nothing.

The library tweeted a reminder to Twitter users on Sunday.

There are currently 15,000 eBooks for children in the library’s database, plus another 20,000 geared toward adults.

Jeanne Peloquin, the marketing coordinator for Middle Georgia Regional Library, says accessing those books is easy.

“We just wanted to remind them that this time of year, when they might be spending extra money or might be a little financially stretched, that they can access these great books for free with their library card,” Peloquin said.

Not only can you check out eBooks for free, but also audio-books and digital magazines.

Peloquin says eBooks are a great gift option for anyone with a new digital device.

The library offers free media year-round.

For more information on the ebooks, click here. Also, to check out the free museum pass offered by MGRL, click here.