MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northeast high school students have SPLOST to thank for their new building.

Bibb County school officials, students, and the school construction team gathered for the school’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Principal Steven Jones and board members spoke about the school’s journey.

Students now have a state of the art health lab, horticulture garden and science lab. The labs and garden allow students to get hands-on experience before graduating.

Northeast High School Principal Steven Jones says the new building is shedding a new light on his students.

“Before we didn’t have much lighting, there were not a lot of windows in the building,” Jones said. “But the large windows have given us a lot of natural lighting. That’s inside the classroom as well as in the hallways. The students say that it gives them a more calming effect.”

Project managers started working on the new school in Summer 2018 and finished before the school year 2019 started. The school district says neighboring Appling Middle will open in August 2020.

Read about the neighboring schools here: