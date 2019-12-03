Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 25-29

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 25 and Friday, November 29. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Barberitos

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Bibb County:

Subway

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE H MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Barnes & Noble (FS)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

KFC

4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Waffle House

4475 OCMULGEE E. BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

McDonald’s

4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Arby’s

3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

OMG Salads

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STE 16 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ

2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Sid’s Too

1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Central State Prison

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

St. Paul Apartments (FS)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Dooly County:

Southeastern Arena Cafe

2410 ARENA RD UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Hancock County:

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation

11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Houston County:

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Comfort Suites (FS)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Martin’s BBQ

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Happy Hour Workshop (FS)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Happy Hour School (FS)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Hardees

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Tbreak Pho & Baba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Laurens County:

Chick-fil-A

2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse

106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019

Hardees

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019

Putnam County:

Mellow Mushroom

105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019