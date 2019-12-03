Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 25-29

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 25 and Friday, November 29. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Bibb County:
Subway
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Barnes & Noble (FS)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Waffle House
4475 OCMULGEE E. BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
OMG Salads
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD STE 16 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ
2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Central State Prison
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
St. Paul Apartments (FS)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Dooly County:
Southeastern Arena Cafe
2410 ARENA RD UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Hancock County:
Sparta Health and Rehabilitation
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Houston County:
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Comfort Suites (FS)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2019
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Happy Hour Workshop (FS)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Happy Hour School (FS)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Hardees
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Tbreak Pho & Baba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Laurens County:
Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse
106 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Monroe County:
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2019
Hardees
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019
Putnam County:
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2019