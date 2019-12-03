Run-off election results

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -There were a few run-off elections tonight in Middle Georgia.

The controversial race in Warner Robins, was between Charles “Charlie” Bibb and Eric Langston for the city council post two seat.

Bibb won with 59 percent of the vote, to just 41 percent for Langston.

In Byron, Farrell Bass and Chris Hodges ran for the post four council seat. Hodges won in a close race with 52 percent of the vote.

And in Perry, John James ran against Joy Peterson for the district two post two seat. This race came down to just four votes. Peterson received 203 votes to 199 votes for James.