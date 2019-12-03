The Salvation Army needs more people to help adopt angels

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon, needs more people to help make a child’s Christmas better this year.

Christmas wish lists are hanging from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

- Advertisement -

You can adopt an angel Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m., until December 10 at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

Major Frances Gilliam with the Salvation Army says nearly 400 Angels have been collected, but they encourage more people to adopt.

The gift distribution happens on December 19.