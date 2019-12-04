Rigby’s Entertainment Complex hosting New Year’s Eve Peach Drop

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time ever, Rigby’s Entertainment Complex in Warner Robins will be hosting a peach drop on New Year’s Eve.

41NBC spoke with Gracie Rigby, Rigby’s Guest Services and Events Manager, about the event. She says after she and the staff heard that the annual peach drop in Atlanta was cancelled this year, they thought why don’t we host our own drop.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what we’re capable of,” said Rigby. “We are able to put on massive and wonderful events and we really want people to come in and see that it’s here in Middle Georgia and ready for them to enjoy.”

Rigby says the complex has hosted a New Year’s Eve party the last three years. The peach drop is just a new part of it.

“We really hope that will just bring some recognition to the party’s that we have and gets a huge crowd out to the complex,” said Rigby.

Rigby added that the staff will be making the peach for the drop.

Rigby’s New Year’s Eve party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m, New Year’s Day. Tickets are $25 for adults, which includes a buffet, champagne toast and the viewing of the peach drop.

Rigby’s will also have a balloon drop for children at noon on New Years Eve and a boogie and bowl for kids at 3 p.m.