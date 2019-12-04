Adult Daycare in need of socks for annual Senior Sock Drive

MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) — Alice’s Place Adult Daycare in Macon is gearing up for their Socks for the Seniors Drive.

Alice’s Place members and staff will be collecting men crew socks and distributing them to three nursing homes in the surrounding area. The mission is to help senior citizens stay warm during the winter months.

Deborah Ferguson, the activities director of Alice’s Place, says she wants every resident to wake up on Christmas morning with warm feet.

“There’s a big need for socks, especially crew socks because their feet swell up,” said Ferguson. “We want to make sure that they have what they need. A lot of old people get overlooked and we want to make sure that they feel loved and blessed.”

Donation information

The sock drive runs until next Friday. The center also accepts donations through Cash App.