Authorities provide tips to combat porch pirate trend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It only takes a few seconds for you to fall victim to a porch pirate — a person who steals packages from a porch.
According to Safewise, a home security company, nearly 26 million Americans had packages stolen from their porches in 2017.
What about here in Macon?
“We have seen some cases not as many as some other communities,” said Captain Brad Wolfe of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “But we did have some cases last year and I’ve had a few this year.”
If you have had a package stolen this holiday season, Captain Wolfe says to contact local law enforcement.
“Certainly call us to report it to us and let us take our investigative measures, and see what we can find out,” Wolfe said. “See if we can catch the thief that stole your package.”
Tips to ensure you receive your package this holiday season
- Call the company delivering the item, and ask them to hold it for pick up at their hub.
- If you have good neighbors, ask your neighbors to look out for your package. Have them pick it up for you.
- Leave a note for the delivery driver, asking to put the package somewhere out of sight — maybe behind a bush.
- Be knowledgeable about when you’re expecting a package.
- Schedule the delivery when you’re going to be home, or at least track it on your phone.