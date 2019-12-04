Authorities provide tips to combat porch pirate trend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It only takes a few seconds for you to fall victim to a porch pirate — a person who steals packages from a porch.

According to Safewise, a home security company, nearly 26 million Americans had packages stolen from their porches in 2017.

What about here in Macon?

“We have seen some cases not as many as some other communities,” said Captain Brad Wolfe of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “But we did have some cases last year and I’ve had a few this year.”

If you have had a package stolen this holiday season, Captain Wolfe says to contact local law enforcement.

“Certainly call us to report it to us and let us take our investigative measures, and see what we can find out,” Wolfe said. “See if we can catch the thief that stole your package.”

Tips to ensure you receive your package this holiday season