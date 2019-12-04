Clear skies continue Thursday, ahead of a few rain chances

We finally saw our high temperatures jump back into the 60’s today. Sunshine and dry air helped us warm up quickly, but clear skies are cooling things back down into the 30’s tonight.



Thursday will bring another nice day to the area. Highs will climb into the upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible further south. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day, before clouds roll in overnight.



Clouds will hang around through the day on Friday and give way to a few shower chances on the afternoon and evening. Not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity, but we could see a pocket or two of heavy rain.

High temperatures will top out in the id 60’s on Friday, but behind this system we will see another big drop in temps for the weekend.



Highs through Sunday will stay mainly in the upper 50’s and low 60’s with rain chances increasing by Sunday night. Much of the start of next week will bring scattered rain chances and potentially a big cool down.

Definitely a tricky forecast by next week, but stick with 41 NBC for the latest.