Community leaders push resident vigilance in Pleasant Hill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders in the Pleasant Hill area are pushing for residents to be more vigilant in the neighborhood.

After the abandoned structure of Mt. Temah Primitive Baptist Church was set on fire last month, leaders are organizing the community to protect properties in the area.

- Advertisement -

Community leader George Muhammed reported the fire as “suspicious” after the building was subject to incidents of vandalism.

He says now is the time for other community leaders and members to come together to stop incidents like this in Pleasant Hill.

“It was an old church that was over a hundred years old that could have been renovated into a beautiful purpose,” Muhammad said. “But before we could get to that, someone in their sick thinking destroyed it, and now moving forward, we need to be more vigilant.”

As the investigation continues, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.