Dry today, but rain chances on the rise late this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Our streak of dry days is going to end later this week, but get outside and soak up the great afternoon over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to warm up into the 60’s after starting the day off in the 30’s. A northwest wind at five to ten miles per hour will keep things feeling cooler this afternoon at times. Tonight, we are headed right back to the 30’s.

TOMORROW.

We will begin to see a few more clouds stream in late tomorrow afternoon, but that is not going to stop temperatures from warming into the middle and upper 60’s. We will stay dry on Thursday before rain returns on Friday.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Rain chances will be on the rise Friday and into the weekend. Showers on Friday are expected to be light with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected. On Saturday a few showers will be around, but they will be very isolated. Our next big rain chance returns on Monday and Tuesday as widespread showers are expected.

