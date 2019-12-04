Roundabout coming to Eisenhower Parkway, Fulton Mill Road intersection

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes a roundabout at a busy Macon intersection will slow traffic.

A roundabout is going at the intersection of Fulton Mill Road and Eisenhower Parkway. Officials approved the project last month.

GDOT Communication Officer Penny Brooks says the single-lane roundabout will increase safety.

Why add a roundabout?

“As we continue to build at that intersection, we don’t want to cause heavy backups there,” Brooks said. “[This can] also cause accidents, so keep traffic moving, keep people driving alert. That’s what a roundabout can do.”

The project costs $2.5 million and construction starts in 2021.