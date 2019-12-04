Health officials urge students, teachers to get flu shots

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With flu season coming, health officials and physicians say it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

Medical professionals urge students and teachers to stay cautious around this time.

- Advertisement -

Appling Middle School Nurse Brittany Young says school health physicians should remind parents, students, and staff of flu prevention tips.

“Washing your hands, sanitizing your work area, and avoiding close contact with other kids who may have the flu are things to keep in mind,” Young said.

Healthy Habits to Help Prevent Flu

Avoid close contact

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose

Clean your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Practice other good health habits

Preventing Flu at School

Find out what plans for your child’s school, child care program, or college has if a flu outbreak occurs. Also, find out school offers flu vaccinations on-site

Make sure your child’s school, child care program, or college routinely cleans frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Make sure they have a good supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs, and disposable wipes on-site

Ask how sick students and staff are separated from others and who will care for them until they can go home

Click here for more.