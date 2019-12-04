MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – John Milledge Academy is seeking its second GISA state title in three years as it takes on Valwood (10-2) Friday at Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium. John Milledge has been dominant on both sides of the ball all year.

Offensively, it can score with the best of them, averaging 39.5 points per game. And on defense, the Trojans are allowing just 4.5 points per game.

Yes, you read that right.

The team couldn’t tell you what defeat tastes like because they’re a perfect 12-0. In fact, they’ve gone 24-1 the past two seasons.

Here’s John Milledge head football coach J.T. Wall on playing Valwood this upcoming Friday.

THE COACH

“They do a lot of things well,” said Wall. “I mean, they’re big upfront, on both sides of the ball. Very explosive. They’re probably the most explosive team we’ve seen.

“They’ve got multiple D-1 prospects over there. They can fly, so we have our hands full on both sides of the ball. I mean, they run multiple fronts on defense, they bring a lot of pressure and they try to take control of the ballgame.”