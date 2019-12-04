Warrant: Kids find Marietta police worker’s bag, meth inside

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia have arrested a civilian police department employee accused of keeping methamphetamine inside a purse that two children discovered near a park.

News outlets report 38-year-old Angel Marie Hall was taken into custody on Monday at the Cobb County Police Department where she worked as a records supervisor.

She faces a felony count of methamphetamine possession.

A Marietta police report obtained by news outlets says two children found the purse in a parking lot near a park and turned it over to a public safety officer. Hall’s arrest warrant says about 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of the drug were discovered in the bag.