One person dies after fiery car crash on I-75 North in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – One person is dead after a fiery car crash on I-75 North in Macon last night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the Hartley Bridge Road ramp around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies say two cars collided and they both burst into flames. Only the drivers were in each car. They were both taken to the hospital and deputies say one of the drivers died.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)751-7500.