Bibb County Schools receive free smart phones, wifi

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County District Schools provided nearly 350 smartphones to its students. This comes after applying to a nationwide grant through the 1 Million Project Foundation.

The organization wants to help one million high school students who do not have reliable internet access at home. The program provides students with mobile devices and free high-speed Internet access.

More iPhones to come

- Advertisement -

Rose Powell, Executive Director of the Bibb County School District, says they are set to receive more phones.

“1, 147 more are being delivered today,” said Powell.

iPhones with internet access were given to students who did not have access to high-speed internet or internet access at all.

Those students now have the ability to research or complete their homework assignments without limitations.

“They have 10 gigs of internet, anytime anywhere,” said Powell.

Gabain Jackson, a 12th-grader at Northeast High, says he is grateful that the county actually cares about its students.

“I had told them that I needed more wifi so I can get my work done faster instead of waiting to come to school struggling,” said Jackson.

Students who received smart phones qualified by doing a survey to find out which students were in need of the internet.

Those students who received a phone are all enrolled in high school. They will keep the phones throughout their high school career.

“We are working to close that homework gap,” shared Powell. “Make sure our students have access to the resources they need to be successful.”

Bibb County was one of seven school districts in the state selected to participate.