Deputies arrest Warner Robins man with cocaine, stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Warner Robins man in possession of a stolen gun and cocaine.

Deputies say they were patrolling the Peter Street and Grosso Avenue area when they saw a vehicle parked the wrong way. They say the incident happened on November 27 at 12:17 a.m.

Deputies approached 21-year-old Antwon Rashaad Green, of Warner Robins, who stood beside the vehicle. Authorities say deputies smelled marijuana coming from Green.

Deputies searched Green and found a cylinder-shaped object that contained marijuana. They also found a gun in his pants pocket and a small plastic bag containing cocaine.

After a check, authorities say the gun showed up as stolen according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The charges

Deputies took Green to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.