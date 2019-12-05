International music fest to honor Little Richard coming in 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Little Richard’s family announced an international music festival to honor him.

Stanley Stewart, Little Richard’s cousin, says Stewart Productions is putting together “Richard Rocks International Music Fest” in recognition of Little Richard’s 87th birthday.

It will be held each year moving forward. Stewart says the first festival will happen Nov. 28, 2020, through Dec. 5, 2020.

“As time goes on, we want to make sure we cement Richard’s legacy and heritage in Macon where he got started,” Stewart said. “[We want to] make sure that individuals from around the world can come to Macon, Georgia and benefit from the Richard Rocks International Music Festival.”

Stewart says part of the proceeds will go to the Little Richard House and museum. Also, this helps to pay for a bronze statue of Little Richard.