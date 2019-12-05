New Center for Software Innovation now open in Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and Middle Georgia State University are launching a center for software innovation.

Elected officials and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting for the new software center at MGA’s Warner Robins campus.

Professor of Information Technology John Girard says they expect students, faculty, and others to use the center in hopes it will benefit businesses and nonprofits.

With the new software innovation center, participants will collaborate on software solutions through education and special training courses to address specific challenges.

“The Center for software Innovation is a great opportunity for collaboration,” Girard said. “The really interesting thing is that the community is going to have the opportunity to work with students and faculty to solve community challenges.”

The university’s school of computing facilities will act as the center’s base of operations.

Girard says this is the first part of the project and will expand over time.