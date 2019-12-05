Rain chances increase Friday in Middle Georgia

After a mostly dry week in Middle Georgia we will see a few chances for rain.



Clouds will begin to move in overnight and stick with us for the day on Friday. Although it will be mostly cloudy through the day we will warm up to the 60’s tomorrow. We will also see a chance for a few showers, mainly during the afternoon, and overnight on Friday.



While the weekend will be mostly dry, expect a few chances for rain on Sunday afternoon and evening.

This will usher in a more active period of weather through the middle of next week. It will also keep our high temps in the upper 60’s and low 70’s for the start of next week.



Behind a strong cold front we will see a big dip in our temperatures and rather than 70’s, we will see our highs fall to only the 50’s with breezy conditions.

There are still quite a few question marks regarding late next week and the potential for heavy rain, but right now it is possible we will see a rainy weekend.