Ronald McDonald House Charities, International Cherry Blossom Festival partners up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia and the International Cherry Blossom Festival partners up for the Cherry Blossom Road Race set to take place in March 2020.

The charity, for seven years, hosted its own Red Shoe Run to benefit the house and now is expanding.

This year’s road race will feature a 5K and 12K course that participants can run or walk.

Both races will be a part of the Macon Tracks Running Club and Orthogeorgia Race series.

Bonnie Hopkins, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities says the timing of the partnership couldn’t have been any better.

“We figured that this would be a great opportunity,” said Hopkins. “So we put in our application with the Cherry Blossom Festival and we’re endorsed to do that. And Wesley Glenn has really been advocating for our behalf for the race to continue so we’re excited that they are supporting what we’re continuing to do and they’re wonderful tradition.”

The race is March 28th starting at 8:30 a.m. taking off from the Geico on Ocmulgee Boulevard East in Macon.