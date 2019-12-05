Man mistaken for Santa Claus plans to help with Merrie Christmas project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Macon resident says, for the past 8 years, he’s received calls from kids looking for Santa.

It’s because when you Google Santa’s number in Middle Georgia, you get a number similar to his.

Scott Chalkley says the calls have created a collection of voicemails.

After listening to the messages from kids, he started helping fulfill their wishes by partnering with the United Way. He also started donating to the Merrie Christmas project and other charities.

“We came up with this idea this year. My agency here in Raleigh and Baldwin, came up with this idea to give back to the kids who have called,” Chalkley said. “So we partnered with the Merrie Christmas Project, which helps kids in need.”

Chalkey now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his family. Kids call him all year round to speak with Santa Claus.

Chalkley says he wants to continue providing joy for families every Christmas.