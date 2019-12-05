MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If Santa’s deep baritone laugh doesn’t appeal to the young person in your life, you are in luck this Christmas season.

Children with autism, or any other sensory sensitivity special needs, don’t have to miss out on meeting Jolly Old Saint Nick. You can take them to see Silent Santa at the Middle Georgia Regional Library on Washington Road in Macon.

During a 15-minute session, kids will get a candy cane and a gift. They will also get photo opportunities.

Library staff members say anyone can visit Silent Santa, regardless of age. They also say that this is their way of helping families fill a Christmas void.

Virginia Fulwood, the Regional Children’s Coordinator with Middle Georgia Regional Library, says, “[it provides] them space, that safe space, where they feel like they can come in as a family. It’s very quiet and low-key…gives them that opportunity to have pictures for their Christmas cards and just share that memory that otherwise they might not have gotten.”

Event information

Space is limited. If you want to pay Silent Santa a visit, the library staff asks that you register. You can call the library at 478.744.0859.

Silent Santa will visit the library on Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

