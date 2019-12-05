Warm and dry today before rain returns tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure moves overhead this afternoon keeping us dry, but rain chances will be on the rise tomorrow and through the weekend as a wet weather pattern sets up across the southeast.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 60’s area-wide. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will begin to move into the area. Temperatures will still be on the cooler side by Friday morning with temperatures expected to be back in the middle to upper 30’s.

TOMORROW.

Cloud cover will be much more plentiful on Friday ahead of a passing cold front. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the middle 60’s. Rain chances will be hard to come by tomorrow afternoon as rain chances are currently pegged at 20%. Showers will be light and isolated.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

As we head into the weekend, we will be mostly dry on Saturday with just a few spotty showers throughout the day. On Sunday, rain chances will be on the rise with better coverage of rain returning on Tuesday with another cold front. Temperatures behind this cold front will fall off.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)