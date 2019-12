JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A crash involving a tractor trailer is forcing drivers to take a detour in Twiggs County.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, there was a two vehicle accident on Georgia Highway 96 Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is closing the road starting at highway 129 down to the Twiggs-Houston County line.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries, but drivers will have to take a detour for about two hours.