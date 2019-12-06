Amazon launches STEM Center for Boys & Girls Club

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Amazon have teamed up to launch a new state-of-the-art STEM Center.

The center will be for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia in Monroe county.

Corey Landry, the general manager of the Amazon Fulfillment Center, says the foundation impacts over 12,000 children through its STEM initiative.

It aims to increase the number of minority and at-risk youth pursuing higher education and careers in STEM-related fields.

“Amazon, as you know, relies on Innovation and technology to fuel our business,” Landry said. “STEM education tides right back into our business. We believe it’s critical for young kids to have access to STEM education that will fuel the future of our country.”

The STEM Center Includes