‘It’s beautiful,’ people travel to Perry for Festival of Trees

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You have heard of music festivals and film festivals. Well, now Perry has a Christmas tree festival.

Perry’s 3rd Annual Festival of Trees is bringing more than just the community together.

Sharon Mcewen will be among others that will come to Perry’s Welcome Center to see Christmas trees.

“We’re just traveling and we’re here for the winter,” Mcewen said. “It’s our first time and I’ve never seen a Welcome Center so welcoming and beautiful as this.”

The festival displays a total of 19 trees.

People can go out and look at the trees, put money in the jars under them, and the tree with the most change wins. Proceeds from the festival go to the Perry Area Historical Society Museum.

Lee Parker, the Perry Fire Chief, says decorating a tree for the festival has become a tradition for him and his wife.

“We have all these Christmas fire department ornaments that we have gathered over the years,” Chief Parker said. “We just like to display them. When they asked us about putting the tree up, it’s one of the things we wanted to do.”

Event information

The Festival of Trees runs through Dec. 14. There will be kids activities Saturday at noon.