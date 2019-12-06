Macon church gives groceries to those in need

Bread of Life Ministries is giving away groceries until 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church is working to reduce hunger for struggling families ahead of the holiday season.

Bread of Life Ministries partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help fill refrigerators.

The church will provide free groceries to people from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

With the holidays approaching, Pastor Alphonzo Jr. and First lady Lashawnda Austin want people to understand the importance of serving the community.

“The importance of this is to bring the community together, and let them know that the church is not just a building,” Lashawnda said. “The church is here for them spiritually, physically, mentally, and emotionally. We’re here to serve the community, that’s the main purpose.”

The church plans to hold more community outreach events throughout the month.

Event information

Bread of Life Ministries, located at 2270 Shurling Drive in Macon

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6

