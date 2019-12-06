Woman carjacked at Macon apartment complex

Investigators are looking into a carjacking that happened at Wesleyan Gardens Apartments in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a carjacking that happened at an apartment complex in Macon.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday just before 7 a.m. This comes from Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard says a woman driver pulled up to Wesleyan Gardens Apartments to pick someone up. While waiting, two men approached her demanding the car at gunpoint.

Sgt. Howard says the woman got out of the car. Then the two men fled in the car.

Description

Authorities used the following descriptions for the car:

2013 White Ford Escape

Tag number RMV505

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.