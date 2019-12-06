MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council is opening up its Heating Energy Assistance Program to the general public.

In November, the EOC assisted the elderly, those home-bound, and those with life-threatening issues.

Now, the program wants to help 1,500 Bibb County residents on a first-come-first-serve basis.

How to apply

To apply for the program, you must schedule a reservation time to meet with EOC staff.

Scheduling starts on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

You can call or schedule online. However, the EOC staff urges residents to act fast as they “expect a lot of potential applicants.”

To schedule your reservation, call the EOC at 478.207.6380 or click here.