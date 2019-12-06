J-Lo Returns To “Saturday Night Live”

(NBC) Jennifer Lopez returns to “Saturday Night Live” this week for her third round as host.

Her visit’s part of a 2019 that has seen Lopez celebrate her 50th birthday, go on a concert tour, get engaged to longtime beau Alex Rodriguez and generate award season buzz for her performance in “Hustlers”.

That whirlwind pace continues with “SNL.”

“It’s just about trying to keep up,” Lopez says. “Trying not to fall too far behind with what you need to do. Learning your sketches somewhat, knowing that you’re going to have to wing it on the day. Just surrendering to the experience of what it is, and having fun.”

This week’s musical guest is DaBaby.

