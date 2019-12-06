Macon’s Department of Natural Resources’ Office moving to Forsyth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Department of Natural Resources’ Macon Office is closing in a few weeks.

Wes Robinson with the Department of Natural Resources says it’s due to consolidation.

Robinson says the Macon office is moving into the Georgia Public Safety Training Facility in Forsyth. He expects the move to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

Relocation information

“There’s going to be no change of service that we offer,” Robinson said. “We’re still going to patrol all the same areas. We are going to be able to provide the exact same level of service. We’re just relocating.”

Robinson says employees are not losing their jobs. They’ll also relocate to Forsyth.

The Macon location closes Jan. 1.