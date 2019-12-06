President Trump celebrates economy as impeachment looms

(NBC News) From assembly lines to checkout lines, offices to health care services, more Americans are working.

The economy added 266,000 jobs in November, boosting wages and matching a 50-year low in unemployment.

“They’re at numbers nobody ever believed possible. Nobody would have believed it,” President Trump said when praising the numbers Friday.

It’s a win for President Trump at the same time he’s facing mounting impeachment pressure.

Lawmakers are set to work through the weekend, deciding whether to keep a narrow abuse of power focus on Ukraine or add obstruction from the Mueller Report.

