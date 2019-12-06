MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lace up your running shoes tomorrow morning for the 27th Annual Reindeer Run and Santa Stroll.

This year’s new course goes through downtown Macon. It begins and ends at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

The event benefits the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

Event information

Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by the 5k run at 8:30 a.m., and finally the one-mile Santa Stroll.

For more information about the race or registration, you can call 478.633.RUNN or visit Navicent Health’s Website.

FM Barron coordinates the race, he spoke to 41NBC’s Chip Matthews about the annual event. Watch the full interview to learn more.